"Disney On Ice Presents: 'Dream Big'" 2017 Contest

Disney On Ice Presents: Dream Big 2017 Contest

“Disney On Ice Presents: ‘Dream Big'” Sweepstakes

Enter to win tickets to see Disney On Ice Presents: “Dream Big” when the show comes to Pittsburgh.

One winner will receive a four-pack of VIP tickets to a Disney On Ice Presents: “Dream Big” performance when the show comes to PPG Paints Arena between Feb. 23-26, 2017.

For more information on the show, visit this link.

Only one entry per person is allowed throughout the length of the contest.

Enter to win starting on Jan. 24, 2017 through Feb. 12, 2017 at midnight. You must be 18 years of age or older and a viewing area resident.

No Purchase Necessary.

