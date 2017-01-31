WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Monster Jam 2017 Giveaway

monster jam 1024x576 Monster Jam 2017 Giveaway

“Monster Jam” CW Code Word Contest

Enter to win tickets and pit passes to Monster Jam 2017!

Five winners will each receive a four-pack of tickets and four pit passes to the Monster Jam show at 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 at PPG Paints Arena.

One entry per person, per day. Just watch “Mike & Molly” and “2 Broke Girls” all this week on Pittsburgh’s CW, and look for the Code Word!

Enter to win starting on Jan. 30, 2017 at 6 p.m. through Feb. 3, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. You must be 18 years of age or older and a Pennsylvania resident.

No Purchase Necessary.

