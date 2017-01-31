Monster Jam 2017 Giveaway

“Monster Jam” CW Code Word Contest
Enter to win tickets and pit passes to Monster Jam 2017!
Five winners will each receive a four-pack of tickets and four pit passes to the Monster Jam show at 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 at PPG Paints Arena.
One entry per person, per day. Just watch “Mike & Molly” and “2 Broke Girls” all this week on Pittsburgh’s CW, and look for the Code Word!
Enter to win starting on Jan. 30, 2017 at 6 p.m. through Feb. 3, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. You must be 18 years of age or older and a Pennsylvania resident.
No Purchase Necessary.