Penguins Outdoor Game Ticket Giveaway

Penguins-Flyers Outdoor Game Ticket Contest

Enter to win tickets to the Pittsburgh Penguins-Philadelphia Flyers Outdoor Game!

Five winners will each receive a four-pack of tickets to the Penguins Outdoor Game at Heinz Field on Saturday, Feb. 25.

One entry per person, per day. Just watch “Family Feud” all week on Pittsburgh’s CW, and look for the Code Word!

Enter to win starting on Feb. 6, 2017 at 6 p.m. through Feb. 10, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. You must be 18 years of age or older and a Pennsylvania resident.

No Purchase Necessary.

