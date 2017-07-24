Pittsburgh Penguins 2017 Stanley Cup Champion BluRay Giveaway

WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Stanley Cup Champion: BluRay Giveaway

Be sure to enter to win a Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup Blu-Ray!

Twenty winners during the contest will receive an officially licensed film, “Stanley Cup Champions 2017: Pittsburgh Penguins” BluRay-DVD Combo Pack!

Enter to win starting on July 24, 2017 at 12:01 a.m. until July 31, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. You must be 18 years of age or older and a Pittsburgh area resident.

Only one entry per person. No purchase necessary.

 

The film is available on Blu-Ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital HD July 25. For more information, visit the Penguins’ website here.

