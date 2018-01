This Week In College Basketball: Longhorns Get Emotional Victory Over TCU Texas beat TCU 99-98 in double overtime on Wednesday night, but the win had a little more meaning behind it after some tough news the program got this week.

Dunlap: Blake Bortles Isn’t Winning This GameThis one is simple; this one is a cinch and a no-brainer: There is no way (barring something unforeseen like an injury to Ben Roethlisberger or one of the Steelers’ big dogs) that Blake Bortles is winning the next game he plays.