WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Preview | Matchup | Coach Cowher Breaks Down Game | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Simms: Bell's First Playoff Game | Boomer: Dolphins Heading Into Hornets Nest | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest
Several Factors Could Influence Online Shopping Prices
When shopping online, the type of computer you have, your internet search history and even your zip code could affect the price you see; CBS's Brian New reports.
Categories: News Consumer News KDKATV

More Latest Videos

Late Night Tailgating: Pea & Ricotta Crostini Topped With Grilled SteakThis week on "Steelers Late Night," we're cooking up Pea & Ricotta Crostini!
Primanti Bros. Institutes Fish Ban For Steelers-Dolphins Playoff WeekendIf you're looking to grab a fish sandwich over the weekend, don’t go to Primanti’s; KDKA's Dave Crawley reports.
Flu Activity Picking Up Around The CountryFlu activity is picking up around the country, including here in western Pennsylvania; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
Medical Marijuana Center May Be Coming To Westmoreland Co.A medical marijuana growing and processing center may be coming to Westmoreland County; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.
Billy Gardell Fires Up Steelers Fans At Stage AEKDKA's Paul Martino reports from Stage AE where Steelers fans are getting ready for the big game on Sunday.
Several Factors Could Influence Online Shopping PricesWhen shopping online, the type of computer you have, your internet search history and even your zip code could affect the price you see; CBS's Brian New reports.

More Videos

Categories

News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Health
Entertainment

Stations

Pittsburgh KDKA TV2

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia