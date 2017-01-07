Several Factors Could Influence Online Shopping Prices

Late Night Tailgating: Pea & Ricotta Crostini Topped With Grilled SteakThis week on "Steelers Late Night," we're cooking up Pea & Ricotta Crostini!
Primanti Bros. Institutes Fish Ban For Steelers-Dolphins Playoff WeekendIf you're looking to grab a fish sandwich over the weekend, don’t go to Primanti’s; KDKA's Dave Crawley reports.
Flu Activity Picking Up Around The CountryFlu activity is picking up around the country, including here in western Pennsylvania; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
Medical Marijuana Center May Be Coming To Westmoreland Co.A medical marijuana growing and processing center may be coming to Westmoreland County; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.
Billy Gardell Fires Up Steelers Fans At Stage AEKDKA's Paul Martino reports from Stage AE where Steelers fans are getting ready for the big game on Sunday.
Several Factors Could Influence Online Shopping PricesWhen shopping online, the type of computer you have, your internet search history and even your zip code could affect the price you see; CBS's Brian New reports.