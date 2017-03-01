SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide
Allergy Season Starting Early Thanks To Mild Winter
Allergy season has started a lot sooner than expected here in western Pa. thanks to the warm weather; KDKA's Lynne Hayes-Freeland reports.
Categories: Health & Fitness News Local News Weather KDKATV

More Latest Videos

Rania's Recipes: Sunday Chicken & Brown Rice Milanese (Part 2)Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some recipes that are perfect for a Sunday dinner!
Rania's Recipes: Sunday Chicken & Brown Rice Milanese (Part 1)Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some recipes that are perfect for a Sunday dinner!
AAA & National Aviary Partnering Up For South Africa TripRepresentatives from the National Aviary and AAA stop by to talk about a partnership to host a trip to South Africa!
Winning Plate: Healthier Options For LentDietician Leslie Bonci stops by to talk about foods to drop and swap during Lent!
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Presents ‘The Beauty Queen Of Leenane’Stars of “The Beauty Queen Of Leenane” stop by to talk about the show coming to Pittsburgh!
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/1)Get the latest weather updates with Meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 5-Day Forecast!

More Videos

Categories

News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Health
Entertainment

Stations

Pittsburgh KDKA TV2

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia