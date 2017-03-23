Man Convicted In Connection With Homicide Now Out Of Jail

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (3/22)Stay on top of local weather with chief meteorologist Jeff Verszyla’s 5-day forecast!
5 Dead, 40 Others Injured In London Terror AttackA knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage in the heart of Britain's seat of power Wednesday; CBS's Tina Kraus reports.
Crime Stoppers: Police Seek Woman Who Held Up Fast Food RestaurantSurveillance video captured a woman with a rifle holding up Jersey Mike's Sub Shop in Collier Township in October.
Community Holds Vigil For Butler Co. BoyA candlelight vigil was held for a little Butler County boy whose death has been ruled a homicide; KDKA's Ralph Iannotti reports.
Man Jailed In Abuse Case Now Accused Of Murder SolicitationA karate instructor who was accused of molesting students is now charged with trying to solicit the murder of the alleged victims; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Sports Call: March 22, 2017 (Pt. 3)KDKA-TV Sports’ Bob Pompeani and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gene Collier discuss the sports topics of the day, including the Penguins and college hoops.