MEXICO CITY (CBS/AP) — Mexican officials say sensors detected an earthquake in Mexico City on Sunday morning, and they suggested on Twitter that excited soccer fans may have caused it.

A seismic network monitoring Twitter account operated by Mexico’s Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research says at least two sensors in Mexico City detected a quake just after 11:30 a.m. — around the same time Mexico scored a winning goal against Germany in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

The tweet goes on to suggest the quake was “possibly” caused by “massive jumps” in the city as fans reacted to the goal.

Germany became the third defending champion in the last 16 years to lose its opening match at the World Cup, falling to Mexico 1-0 Sunday.

Hirving Lozano scored the lone goal in the 35th minute, picking up Javier Hernandez’s pass inside the penalty area and beating Mesut Ozil before shooting past Manuel Neuer from 10 yards.

