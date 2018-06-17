Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A suspect was hospitalized after being shot by a state trooper in Fayette County on Sunday afternoon.

State police were responding to a call about a suspicious person on Hopwood Fairchance Road in South Union Township around 4 p.m. They are not releasing the specifics of the interaction between the suspect and the troopers.

A witness told KDKA-TV News the man was shot after he tried to attack the troopers.

“I was pulling out of my driveway and I saw a suspicious guy walking up the road with a sawzall blade in his left hand. It just didn’t sit right with me, so I called the cops,” Eric Morgan said. “On my way back from the gas station, I saw probably 20 cop cars. I asked an officer what happened, and he said, ‘He tried to attack all of us’ so they had to put him down.”

The suspect was shot and has survived.

“The suspect, who at this time is not going to be named, was flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital. His condition right now is critical but stable,” Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert Broadwater said.

None of the troopers were injured. The suspect is being guarded at the hospital as criminal charges are forthcoming.

“They’re in the process of filing charges on this individual stemming from simple assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person,” Broadwater said.

“This is a good community. Small little town. Everybody knows everybody. It’s just a good community. Stuff like that just don’t happen around here,” Morgan said.

Police said at this time, there is no threat to the public.

State police will be announcing more details at an 11 a.m. press conference Monday at the state police barracks in Uniontown. At that time, they will be releasing the suspect’s identity.