Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — A new Allegheny Health Network hospital will be built in Brentwood.

It will be one of four planned neighborhood hospitals across the region. The other three will be built in Hempfield, Harmar and McCandless.

All four facilities are expected to open in 2019.

The hospitals will be smaller than regular hospitals, but they will be open 24/7 and provide a range of services, including an emergency department, 10 inpatient beds and diagnostic care.

More details for the Brentwood hospital will be unveiled at a borough planning commission meeting later this week.