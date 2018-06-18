Filed Under:Donald Trump, Paul Manafort, Rudy Giuliani, Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the president might pardon his jailed, onetime campaign chairman and others ensnared in the Russia investigation once special counsel Robert Mueller’s work wraps up, if he believed they were treated “unfairly.”

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Until then, consideration of clemency is unnecessary, Giuliani said, as the White House presses to bring the yearlong investigation to an end.

Giuliani denied Sunday that Trump was trying to send a message to Paul Manafort, who was the 2016 chairman for nearly five months, or others to refrain from cooperating with prosecutors. The former New York mayor suggested that an end to the investigation could be in sight one way or the other.

