Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
VERSAILLES, Ind. (CBS Local)- We’ve all been stuck behind that one car on the highway that’s going too slowly in the left hand lane but refuses to move over. Now, an Indiana State Police trooper is getting national attention for attempting to remedy that on Interstate 65.
According to a tweet from Sgt. Stephen Wheeles’ account, he pulled over a vehicle on Saturday afternoon for driving too slowly in the left lane.
The tweet went viral with over 18,000 retweets and plenty of replies thanking the trooper for enforcing this rule of the road. Some Twitter users tried to lure Officer Wheeles’ to their local P.D.
One user did have a question for the trooper in regards to this rule.
To which Sgt. Wheeles’ responded kindly explaining what is behind the “spirit of the law”.