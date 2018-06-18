Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Homicide charges have been filed in the February death of a 3-year-old boy.

On Friday, the Allegheny County medical examiner said 3-year-old Major Troutman died of blunt force trauma to the head and ruled the case a homicide.

Police were sent to a North Side home on Feb. 6 for a report that a child had fallen off a bed and was unconscious.

Troutman died at Children’s Hospital on Valentine’s Day, eight days after being admitted.

During the investigation, detectives determined 21-year-old Jamal Williams, of Arlington, was alone with Troutman in his room on Feb. 6 when Troutman allegedly fell. They also learned Williams had assaulted Troutman in the past.

Williams was charged in connection to Troutman’s death Monday. He’s facing charges of criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is already being held in the Allegheny County Jail on various charges, including weapons violations and receiving stolen property.

Williams had previously been questioned in Troutman’s death. Family members said Williams had been dating the child’s mother.

Williams was arrested the day after Troutman died. Police had been looking for him on a probation violation and while searching a home on Merritt Avenue, investigators found a Glock handgun in the cushion of a couch. The weapon had been reported stolen.

Police also found unused stamp bags labeled “no evil” and a 2-pound plastic bag of white powder.