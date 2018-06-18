Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The founder of a Punxsutawney animal sanctuary was arrested in Utah over the weekend and is facing a number of charges, including felony theft by deception.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Lana Sue Laughbaum, of Punxsutawney, was wanted for failing to appear in court earlier this year. Multiple warrants for her arrest were issued in May and June.

She was arrested by the St. George Police Department in Utah on June 16.

Laughbaum founded the Godot Animal Sanctuary in Punxsutawney.

A Pennsylvania judge ruled earlier this year that the animal sanctuary needed to vacate their 160-acre property on April 15. Three hundred animals were at the sanctuary at the time.

Laughbaum is facing multiple charges, including unlawfully taking and possessing game or wildlife, possessing regulated wildlife without permits, failing to obtain proper permits, bad checks and felony theft by deception or false impression.