PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man’s body was found under the Panther Hollow Bridge in Schenley Park late Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the lake area under the bridge around 5:30 p.m.

The man has not yet been identified and police have not said how his body ended up there.

Authorities are investigating.

