WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Multiple Washington Health System employees have reportedly been suspended as part of an internal investigation.

A Washington Health System official confirmed to the Observer-Reporter on Monday that the investigation is connected to possible “inappropriate” access to patient records.

According to the official, no one has been fired. He could not say how many workers had been suspended.

The official also told the Observer-Reporter the investigation was “related to a high-profile case.”