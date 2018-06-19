Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Charges against a local restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on the South Side have been held for court.

Adnan Pehlivan, 46, who owns Istanbul Sofra in Regent Square, appeared in court Tuesday. A list of charges including, burglary, aggravated assault and sexual assault were held for court.

According to the criminal complaint, the female accuser told police she met Pehlivan for the first time at Kopy’s Bar on Pittsburgh’s South Side on May 14. She said he bought drinks for her and her friends. She said they later left the bar alone, without anyone giving Pehlivan their phone number or address.

Police say the accuser told them she went home at the end of the night and went to bed, but was awakened some time later by someone performing a sexual act on her. She told police she immediately recognized the person as Pehlivan.

Police say the accuser told them she fought with Pehlivan, who jumped out of her bed. She claimed she chased him and, at one point, grabbed him by his collar. The accuser claimed Pehlivan punched her to break free and fled the house.

However, he returned immediately to get a suit jacket he left behind near the door. Then, he ran out again and closed the door.

Prosecutors have also presented Judge Jeffrey Manning with evidence captured by the district attorney’s office cameras.

Video appears to show Pehlivan stalking three women on May 14. Prosecutors said he would drive past the women in his silver BMW, pull over and turn his lights off — pretending to park — wait until they walked past again, and repeat the same thing over and over.

Prosecutors said he waited while the women went into a pizza shop.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details