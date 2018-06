Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A badly decomposed body was found in Homewood on Tuesday afternoon.

The man’s body was found on the third floor of a house in the 6800 block of Frankstown Avenue.

Police were called to the scene just after 4:10 p.m.

Sources tell KDKA there are no obvious signs of foul play.

However, it will be up to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

