CBS has announced 16 all-new Houseguests to embark on the milestone 20th season of Big Brother. This season’s cast includes a flight attendant, a former undercover cop, a cyber security engineer and a Vegas entertainer, among others. CBS’ summer reality hit debuts with a two-night premiere event, Wednesday, June 27 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursday, June 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), only on CBS. Julie Chen also returns as host.

See below for a quick rundown of all 16 new Houseguests who will spend the summer competing for $500,000 and head on over to CBS All Access for even more info on the 20th season of Big Brother.



Steve Arienta (pronounced Ar-ee-in-tah) (40)

Hometown: Parsippany, N.J.

Current City: Wanaque, N.J.

Occupation: Former undercover cop



Sam Bledsoe (27)

Hometown: Stuarts Draft, Va.

Current City: Stuarts Draft, Va.

Occupation: Welder



Haleigh Broucher (pronounced Hay-Lee) (21)

Hometown: Village Mills, Texas

Current City: College Station, Texas

Occupation: College student



Kaycee Clark (30)

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current City: Tempe, Ariz.

Occupation: Pro football player



Tyler Crispen (23)

Hometown: Rossford, Ohio

Current City: Hilton Head, S.C.

Occupation: Lifeguard



Bayleigh Dayton (pronounced Bay-Lee) (25)

Hometown: Lees Summit, Mo.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Flight attendant



Kaitlyn Herman (24)

Hometown: Plainview, N.Y.

Current City: Encino, Calif.

Occupation: Life coach

Winston Hines (28)

Hometown: Somerset, Ky.

Current City: Bowling Green, Ky.

Occupation: Medical sales rep



Angie “Rockstar” Lantry (34; turns 35 on 6/22)

Hometown: Columbia, Md.

Current City: Columbia, Md.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom



JC Monduix (28)

Hometown: Miami, Fla. via Spain

Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Professional dancer



Brett Robinson (25)

Hometown: Oakdale, Conn.

Current City: Charlestown, Mass.

Occupation: Cyber security engineer



Angela Rummans (26)

Hometown: Hilton Head, S.C.

Current City: Playa Vista, Calif.

Occupation: Fitness model



Scottie Salton (26)

Hometown: Shorewood, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Shipping manager



Faysal Shafaat (pronounced Fey-sull, Sha-fat) (26)

Hometown: Orlando, Fla.

Current City: Orlando, Fla.

Occupation: Substitute teacher



Rachel Swindler (29; turns 30 on 7/15)

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Vegas entertainer



Chris “Swaggy C” Williams (23)

Hometown: Bridgeport, Conn.

Current City: Bridgeport, Conn.

Occupation: Day trader