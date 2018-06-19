SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Big Brother, CBS, Julie Chen

CBS has announced 16 all-new Houseguests to embark on the milestone 20th season of Big Brother. This season’s cast includes a flight attendant, a former undercover cop, a cyber security engineer and a Vegas entertainer, among others. CBS’ summer reality hit debuts with a two-night premiere event, Wednesday, June 27 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursday, June 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), only on CBS. Julie Chen also returns as host.

See below for a quick rundown of all 16 new Houseguests who will spend the summer competing for $500,000 and head on over to CBS All Access for even more info on the 20th season of Big Brother.

e35020062594691fc30123a08211fb80 Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
Steve Arienta (pronounced Ar-ee-in-tah) (40)
Hometown: Parsippany, N.J.
Current City: Wanaque, N.J.
Occupation: Former undercover cop

25dc979686aa5c5d8c28aebffd8a1c4f Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
Sam Bledsoe (27)
Hometown: Stuarts Draft, Va.
Current City: Stuarts Draft, Va.
Occupation: Welder

5fab0cef0edcd160ff5966cacd0f8769 Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
Haleigh Broucher (pronounced Hay-Lee) (21)
Hometown: Village Mills, Texas
Current City: College Station, Texas
Occupation: College student

2b640fab60e254766cf0f5b478cf8bd0 Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
Kaycee Clark (30)
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current City: Tempe, Ariz.
Occupation: Pro football player

c4eed3fa3a18b37b7c85c66d31b7c7c2 Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
Tyler Crispen (23)
Hometown: Rossford, Ohio
Current City: Hilton Head, S.C.
Occupation: Lifeguard

06f45fcb2e2d7ca1637b85eda1dbbabb Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
Bayleigh Dayton (pronounced Bay-Lee) (25)
Hometown: Lees Summit, Mo.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Flight attendant

519deea8aa6ad5ffcad053547535a824 Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
Kaitlyn Herman (24)
Hometown: Plainview, N.Y.
Current City: Encino, Calif.
Occupation: Life coach

74eb11a2d7f7722467733d5fe676e99f Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed

Winston Hines (28)
Hometown: Somerset, Ky.
Current City: Bowling Green, Ky.
Occupation: Medical sales rep

9ef69f7e2c15778722abfbfc242d073c Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
Angie “Rockstar” Lantry (34; turns 35 on 6/22)
Hometown: Columbia, Md.
Current City: Columbia, Md.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

1df0a1bf9c00bbb1f2641041ccac1e56 Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
JC Monduix (28)
Hometown: Miami, Fla. via Spain
Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Professional dancer

b96b490305925e5bd26c386644053bf1 Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
Brett Robinson (25)
Hometown: Oakdale, Conn.
Current City: Charlestown, Mass.
Occupation: Cyber security engineer

848b2696f1c8be91c6201f61137aefff Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
Angela Rummans (26)
Hometown: Hilton Head, S.C.
Current City: Playa Vista, Calif.
Occupation: Fitness model

c97586baf5449ad178fb2d36fd11e370 Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
Scottie Salton (26)
Hometown: Shorewood, Ill.
Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Shipping manager

ff7d31007542408ba6972dd874abf55e Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
Faysal Shafaat (pronounced Fey-sull, Sha-fat) (26)
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Current City: Orlando, Fla.
Occupation: Substitute teacher

ccd95122add1a4b5212b673e918b7e5d Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
Rachel Swindler (29; turns 30 on 7/15)
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Vegas entertainer

27d2caeee8726bc5f57f566ae95dc676 Big Brother Season 20 Houseguests Revealed
Chris “Swaggy C” Williams (23)
Hometown: Bridgeport, Conn.
Current City: Bridgeport, Conn.
Occupation: Day trader

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch