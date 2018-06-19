SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Sheraden woman who hasn’t been seen since the weekend.

According to police, 56-year-old Dolores Miller was last seen around noon on Sunday when she left work at the Westin Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

Miller is from Sheraden and is described as being 5-foot-5-inches tall, 165 pounds and has brown hair.

Police say she drives a 2017 gray-colored Mazda-3 sedan with the license plate D-K-N-2-6-2-3

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.

