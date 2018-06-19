Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Sheraden woman who hasn’t been seen since the weekend.

According to police, 56-year-old Dolores Miller was last seen around noon on Sunday when she left work at the Westin Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Miller is from Sheraden and is described as being 5-foot-5-inches tall, 165 pounds and has brown hair.

Police say she drives a 2017 gray-colored Mazda-3 sedan with the license plate D-K-N-2-6-2-3

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.

