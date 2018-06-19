Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Washington County man is facing a long list of charges after police say he abandoned his 4-year-old daughter at an ice cream shop and fought with state troopers when they tried to arrest him for public intoxication.

According to state police, it all started last Thursday afternoon when the suspect, identified as Michael Tatar, took his daughter to the Dairy Queen on Route 88 in Fallowfield Township.

Police say employees of the ice cream shop noticed Tatar nodding off at the cash register and making odd statements, and fearing for the little girl’s safety, called 911.

When state troopers arrived, they said Tatar had “pinpoint pupils, slurred speech, sluggish responses,” and was staggering around. But when they tried to arrest him for public drunkenness, police say he violently fought with the trooper.

According to the criminal complaint, Tatar slammed the ice cream shop’s door on the trooper and grabbed the trooper’s Taser from his hands.

Police say Tatar kicked and tried to punch the trooper, then ran into oncoming traffic and over an embankment, abandoning his daughter at the shop, to escape arrest.

Investigators say they tracked Tatar down at his sister’s home in New Eagle the next day.

The criminal complaint reports Tatar was hiding in the attic when troopers arrived to arrest him. He fought with them, and the struggle ended when they went through the ceiling.

The troopers in both incidents were injured in the struggles.

The trooper at the Dairy Queen was treated at Mon Valley Hospital for left wrist and back injuries. And the troopers who arrested Tatar had respiratory issues due to inhaling fiberglass-style insulation in the attic, as well as cuts and scrapes.

Meanwhile, Tatar is now facing a lengthy list of charges including public drunkenness, aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, disarming a police officer, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.