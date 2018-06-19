Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — He’s a friendly face, beloved for years by kids around the world. In fact, believe it or not, “Thomas the Tank Engine” dates back all the way to 1946.

And, now, he and his friends are steaming into Kennywood as the park’s newest attraction.

“Thomas Town” will be the second-largest permanent “Thomas and Friends” attraction in North America. And before it opens to the public, KDKA got a sneak peek at what families can expect.

At first glance, it looks like your typical construction site, but this summer it’s transforming into the hub for Thomas the train and the rest of the engine gang.

“Children just love Thomas the Tank Engine,” says Kennywood’s Marie Ruby.

And odds are, they’re gonna love this, too.

The space will become a hub of Thomas-inspired rides and attractions, including a train ride with Thomas himself.

“He will, of course, have an animated face, so he can talk to you,” says Ruby.

But there won’t be much talking aboard Cranky’s Drop Tower, more like giggles and screams.

“He’s gonna drop you, it’s gonna bounce a couple times, and then it will drop you the whole 45 feet at the end of the ride,” said Ruby.

You can also hop on Harold’s Helicopter ride.

“Grownups sit in the back, children in the front. It goes in a circle, but the children have access to raise and lower their own helicopters,” Ruby said.

And when you’re done with that, you can help Flynn and his fire crew spray water at fire targets printed on windows. Don’t worry though, there are no real flames.

Some are already calling this one a winner.

“’Cause I think that’s a really cool ride,” Ruby says.

“Thomas Town” will also have a live stage show, as well as an indoor play zone and more. For more information about the attraction, visit Kennywood’s website here.