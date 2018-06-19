Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Details of a $32.7 billion state budget package are emerging as top Republican lawmakers reveal details of an election-year plan they negotiated behind closed doors with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The no-new-taxes spending package unveiled Tuesday could see floor votes in Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled House and Senate by week’s end. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

The package increases authorized spending by 2 percent over the current year’s enacted budget of $32 billion.

All told, more money would go to public schools, social services, pensions, universities and early-childhood education programs, plus $60 million in an off-budget grant program for school safety spurred by February’s high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Meanwhile, House officials say about $800 million in one-time cash is being counted on to cover Medicaid costs off-budget.

