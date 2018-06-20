High tech takes over Big Brother for its 20th anniversary, as 16 all-new Houseguests face unexpected twists and upgraded power in a house inspired by Silicon Valley. The reality hit debuts with a three-hour, two-night premiere event Wednesday June, 27 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursday, June 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) only on CBS.

“Big Brother has always been about innovation, and this season, technology, interactivity and powerful upgrades will give a charge to the Houseguests’ game,” said Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, Executive Producers of Big Brother. “This house is bound to inspire some state-of-the-art strategies, forcing the players to make inspired decisions and form collaborative relationships if they hope to advance through the summer!”

The competition kicks off immediately on premiere night with three challenges that will yield a game-changing power – and two unprecedented punishments. In addition, a new tech-themed twist, the “BB App Store,” will be unveiled in the first Sunday episode, July 1 (8:00 – 9:00 PM, ET/PT), where America will get a chance to get the Houseguests trending, resulting in power apps or punishments that could crash their game.

Building on the themes of interactivity and collaboration, this season’s house is inspired by the fun, colorful and creative interactive spaces on tech campuses around the globe, with a dynamic touch of innovation in every room. Dominating the living room is a Big Brother first: a 22’ tall rock-climbing wall, allowing the Houseguests to literally climb the walls when they feel trapped in the house. In another first, this season’s circular couch is on a large rotating platform, opening up a space for the Houseguests to access the climbing wall.

The downstairs bedrooms feature the first sliding walls to be incorporated into the Big Brother house. These five separate panels can open up to make a more communal space, and the placement of the beds and reflective walls create an optical illusion. Under the careful watch of a 4’ tall fiberglass gummy bear, the kitchen features a unique island on casters that allow the countertop and the stools to move from side to side. The Kaleidoscope Lounge is a party of pattern, with multi-dimensional shapes and colorful graphics. The highlight of the room is the floor-to-ceiling pin art wall, featuring 14,276 separate plastic pegs on a display big enough to press your entire body into. The common bathroom features four sinks, bright green walls, emoji pillows and a collection of mirrors covered with interchangeable IRL filters inspired by multi-messaging media apps.

Upstairs, the bridge has been transformed into a gaming lounge with a classic foosball table, a tabletop video-game-inspired cocktail table, an illuminated abstract chessboard, and moving gamer chairs that bring an arcade feel to the space. The extra-large aquarium has a prominent position and is stocked with neon tropical hybrid fish swimming among sunken custom 3D printed miniature themed arcade games. The Head of Household Suite has a trendy warehouse feel with dark wood, exposed cinderblock, and walls covered with LED panels that constantly change color. In an upgrade, not only can the HOH spy on the other players, but now they will also be able to speak with them through a video intercom system placed in select rooms around the house.

In a nod to the home of tech giants in Northern California, the backyard features a mural of California Poppies, the official state flower. The yard is outfitted with a new pool table and the trademark pool and spa made for a summer of scheming.

Following the two-night premiere, Big Brother will air Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), beginning July 1; Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), beginning July 4; and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), beginning July 5, featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen. Check you local listings for more information.