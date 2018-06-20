Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The main appropriations bill in a $32.7 billion spending package for Pennsylvania’s approaching fiscal year is speeding through the state Legislature.

The centerpiece of the no-new-taxes spending package unveiled just a day earlier won overwhelming House approval Wednesday, 188-10. It was negotiated behind closed doors by Republican majority leaders with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

It still requires Senate approval.

The package increases spending through the state’s main operating account by 2 percent over the current year’s enacted budget of $32 billion. The increase goes largely to public schools, social services, pensions and prisons. It also creates a $60 million off-budget grant program for school safety.

However, House officials say it taps one-time cash sources to shift about $800 million in Medicaid costs off-budget.

The new fiscal year begins July 1.

