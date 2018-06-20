Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’ll be signing something “in a little while” to address the spike in the number of migrant children being separated from their families at the border.

Trump said during a White House meeting with members of Congress that, “We want to keep families together.”

The comments come amid news that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has been working on executive action that would end the separation process.

Trump also told reporters that he plans to cancel the annual congressional picnic, saying: “It doesn’t feel right to have a picnic for Congress.”

He added that: “We want to solve this immigration problem.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Paul Ryan says the House will vote Thursday on GOP immigration bills, but he offered no back-up plan to bring an end to family separations at the border if the measure fails to pass.

“Right now we’re focused on getting this bill passed,” Ryan told reporters.

He says the compromise bill negotiated between Republican conservatives and moderates “is Plan B.”

The speaker said he does not support separating parents from children and wants families detained together.

But passage of the House bill remains in doubt even after President Donald Trump met with lawmakers this week to support an immigration fix. GOP leaders have struggled to rally support from Republicans. And some lawmakers said Trump should give a more full-throated endorsement of the leadership-backed bill.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)