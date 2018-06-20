Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. Attorney here in Pittsburgh says one of the city’s notorious gangs has been dismantled.

Twenty-eight people have been indicted on drugs and weapons charges.

“For a long time, the West End has been victimized by the GBK,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Bob Jones.

GBK stands for “Greenway Boy Killas,” a gang that police say has been around for decades centered in what used to be the Greenway Housing Project.

“This group is believed to be responsible for a series of violations and criminal activities to include murders, shootings, robberies and drug trafficking,” said Special Agent Jones.

The FBI, U.S. Attorney, DEA, Pittsburgh Police and Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department came together Wednesday to announce the arrest of 25 of the suspected gang members.

“This is truly a good day for the West End and for Crafton Heights,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert. “No place should be in fear of living their lives and have somebody take over an area.”

Authorities say they started the investigation nine months ago, and the indictments came after a lengthy wiretap investigation.

They’re still looking to arrest three more people: Mark Givens, Bryan Smith, and Lawrence Morrison.

Arrests were made in Allegheny, Butler, Washington and Centre Counties.

The FBI says in addition to the suspects, they also confiscated at least 50 weapons.