By Ralph Iannotti
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman who disappeared last weekend was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a senior high rise in Ross Township, and her boyfriend has been arrested.

A heavy police presence converged on the Perrytown Place senior high rise in the 100 block of Highland Pines Drive, right across from the Pines Plaza shopping center, around 2:30 p.m.

According to Ross Township Police, 56-year-old Dolores Miller of Sheraden was found dead inside one of the apartments. She disappeared last Sunday after leaving work at the Westin Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police listed her as a missing person.

But Ross Township Police now say she went to the apartment of 68-year-old Robert Metz Sr.

Ross Township Police Det. Brian Kohlhepp said the two were in a romantic relationship, and Miller was preparing to break it off.

Investigators say Metz told officers that while Miller was gathering up her belongs, he strangled her before she could leave.

Metz is being charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Pittsburgh Police assisted in the Ross Township Police with the investigation, according to Det. Kohlhepp.

