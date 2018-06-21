Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG (KDKA) – You can always count on a big Fourth of July celebration in Canonsburg. This year, you may need to alter your plans to watch the fireworks.

Two major construction projects are underway for the Canon-McMillan School District. One is at the high school and the other is at the football stadium.

“It’s kind of a phase project where the bleachers are going to be ready and open for the home opening for the football team. The building beneath that includes locker rooms, concessions, and other offices and will be complete towards the middle of April,” said John Dunlevy of Construction Management Services.

The stadium is the spot where many people usually go to watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July. This year, folks will have to make other arrangements.

“Pick a location throughout town. There are many, many spots and locations that you can be a part of to enjoy the festivities of the fireworks display,” said David Rhome, Mayor of Canonsburg.

The fireworks will still be launched from behind the stadium toward the mid-part of town, but nobody will be able to access the bleachers.

“There’s what’s known as the Jefferson Street entrance at the administration building is closed. At this time, to anybody except construction traffic as well as the entrance on Youngstown Street,” said Dunlevy.

Along with the fireworks display, the borough is gearing up for the big, annual Fourth of July Parade.

“We are the second largest parade in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and we’ve very proud of that,” said Mayor Rhome.

People love it so much, they stake out their spots one or two days before. This year, the Borough is thrilled to have Canonsburg native and KDKA-TV news producer Sarah Kapis as the celebrity grand marshal.

“Sarah’s a unique individual and after talking with her recently, I understand that she has won an Emmy. We recognize that and we would like her to be recognized at the Fourth of July Parade,” said Mayor Rhome.