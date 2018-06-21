Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – A lawyer for the family of a 17-year-old fatally shot by a Pennsylvania police officer seconds after he fled a traffic stop says the boy did not pose an immediate threat to anyone.

Civil rights attorney S. Lee Merritt said Thursday he doesn’t see justification for the use of deadly force by an East Pittsburgh police officer that left Antwon Rose Jr. dead.

Rose’s shooting death was caught on video by nearby residents. It all started when police were called to a shooting Tuesday night in North Braddock.

A short time later, police spotted what they believed was the car seen fleeing the scene on nearby Grandview Avenue in East Pittsburgh. The car had bullet holes in the rear windows.

Police pulled it over for a traffic stop.

While an East Pittsburgh police officer was detaining the driver, two passengers ran from the car, including Rose.

The officer opened fire and Rose was struck three times in the back.

Police found two weapons inside the vehicle, but Rose was unarmed.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

City officials say the officer, who has not been named, was sworn in hours earlier.

