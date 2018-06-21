Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

McALLEN, Texas (AP/KDKA) – First lady Melania Trump boarded a flight to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents wearing a jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u?”

The green hooded spring military jacket has the words written graffiti-style on the back.

When asked what message the first lady’s jacket intended to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message.”

Of course social media had several opinions about the jacket.

FLOTUS spox confirms Mrs. Trump wore a jacket to visit border kids that reads: "I really don't care. Do you?" Spox says: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe." pic.twitter.com/Bp4Z8n455G — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 21, 2018

This is the single most disgusting thing I have seen all day. Mistake by Melania Trump or not, this is just HORRIBLE. Yes this DID really just happen!https://t.co/Dh4vQTWsyu — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 21, 2018

This is on purpose. She has stylists. This is not Melania running out the door "oh let me grab a jacket." It's a photo op for Trump's base. It is a big 🖕to those who are steeped in outrage over the internment camps. It is a wink to the bigots who support Trump. It is hateful. — nadinevanderVelde (@nadinevdVelde) June 21, 2018

It's 78 degrees with humidity of 96% in McAllen, Texas—where Melania visited. It's 83 degrees with humidity of 62% in DC. Neither area requires a jacket. This was deliberate. — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 21, 2018

Who cares that Melania Trump wore a jacket with, "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back? I mean, it's not like she wore a tan suit. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 21, 2018

Mrs. Trump wore a different pale yellow jacket when the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center, which houses 55 migrant children.

The youthful jacket sharply contrasts with the first lady’s typically bold, foreign-flavored wardrobe. In public appearances, the first lady has worn designs by Dolce & Gabbana, Del Pozo, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and Valentino, often with daringly high Christian Louboutin heels.

