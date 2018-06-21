WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Melania Trump

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

McALLEN, Texas (AP/KDKA) – First lady Melania Trump boarded a flight to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents wearing a jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u?”

The green hooded spring military jacket has the words written graffiti-style on the back.

melania trump i really dont care I Really Dont Care. Do U?: First Lady Melania Trump Causes Controversy By Wearing Controversial Jacket On Trip To Visit Migrant Kids

US First Lady Melania Trump boards a flight at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 12, 2018. Trump was heading to Texas to visit shelters for migrant children separated from their parents. (Photo Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

When asked what message the first lady’s jacket intended to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message.”

Of course social media had several opinions about the jacket.

Mrs. Trump wore a different pale yellow jacket when the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center, which houses 55 migrant children.

The youthful jacket sharply contrasts with the first lady’s typically bold, foreign-flavored wardrobe. In public appearances, the first lady has worn designs by Dolce & Gabbana, Del Pozo, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and Valentino, often with daringly high Christian Louboutin heels.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch