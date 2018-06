Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in East Liberty.

According to police, 17-year-old Shereen Malik is visiting Pittsburgh from South Africa.

She was last seen on N. Euclid Avenue in East Liberty.

She is described as 5-feet-1-inch tall and about 120 pounds.

Anyone who sees Malik or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (412) 323-7141.