COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA/AP) – Police say a quick-thinking bank teller convinced a suspected robber to hand over his own license.

Authorities say 51-year-old David Menser walked into a Huntington Bank in Columbus on June 4 and gave the teller a note saying he was armed and demanding money.

(Photo Credit: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

The teller gave Menser a stack of cash, but then he demanded more money from the electronic cash recycle machine in the bank’s lobby.

Police say the teller told Menser the machine needed a driver’s license to dispense cash, so he handed over his own license.

The license led police Menser who was arrested June 15 and charged with aggravated robbery and threatening with a deadly weapon.

Menser was also wanted in connection with three other bank robberies in the past few weeks.

