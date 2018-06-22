Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two children have been reported missing in Butler County.

According to the Buffalo Township Police Department, 14-year-old Adam Harris and 12-year-old Ella Eyler left their homes after their families went to sleep Thursday evening.

Harris was last seen by his parents at his home on Bear Creek Road and Eyler was last seen by her parents at her home on Lilac Lane.

The Buffalo Township police chief says they believe Harris and Eyler met up sometime overnight at an unknown location. The children do not have cell phones with them.

Search and rescue, fire and police crews are searching the area.

Anyone who sees Harris or Eyler or knows about their whereabouts is asked to call (724) 295-9500.