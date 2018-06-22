Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LUZERNE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is accused of shooting his uncle in the chest and trying to shoot three others Thursday.

According to state police, 32-year-old Frank Timothy Campbell Jr., of Markleysburg, Pa., went to his uncle’s Luzerne Township home around 8 p.m. and shot his uncle using a shotgun.

Campbell also allegedly fired two more shots into the home in an attempt to shoot his uncle’s girlfriend and her adult son.

“Me and my parents were sitting on the porch here and we heard a bang,” witness Amber Kuhn said. “We thought someone was lighting fireworks, then all of a sudden we heard a scream.”

Kuhn ran towards the scream and heard a neighbor say someone had been shot. She heard two more gunshots as she was running.

“The lady that lives with him came to the door and started screaming, ‘please, I don’t know what to do,'” Kuhn said, “so I entered to help.”

Inside, Kuhn and another neighbor who came to help found 50-year-old John Campbell suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

“He kept begging us to get him help, get an ambulance here,” Kuhn said. “The only thing I knew was to keep pressure on the wound.”

Kuhn says John was in pain, but kept talking, saying his nephew had shot him and he didn’t know why.

State police say Frank then went to his other uncle’s home, pointed a shotgun at him and discharged a round, but missed.

Frank turned himself in to state police Friday. He’s facing multiple charges, including three counts of attempted criminal homicide.

Troopers also descended on Frank’s Markleysburg home and the bomb squad was called in. State police are remaining tight-lipped about the investigation.

Family members say John Campbell is recovering and is expected to survive.