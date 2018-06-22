Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican lawmakers from Pennsylvania are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to again consider the legality of new congressional district boundaries imposed earlier this year by the state’s highest court in a gerrymandering case.

The state House and Senate’s GOP leaders on Thursday asked the federal justices to take the case in a 60-page filing.

They argue the state court usurped legislative authority, and warned that other states may take similar approaches if the court doesn’t take their case.

The U.S. Supreme Court twice rejected Republican requests to halt the state court’s order.

November’s election will be conducted on new court-drawn districts viewed as more favorable to Democrats than the now-invalidated 2011 map drawn by Republicans.

The state court ruled the 2011 map violated constitutional guarantees of free and equal elections.

