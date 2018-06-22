Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LANCASTER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man faces up to 52 years in prison for slashing his young daughter’s neck and kidnapping her.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old David Sleets kidnapped the infant from a Lancaster home on Nov. 11, 2014.

Sleets slashed the infant’s neck and placed her in a trash bag, which he then placed in a backpack. He ran from the home to the Lancaster General Hospital parking lot and tossed the baby in the bag under a parked vehicle.

The child’s mother, who had followed Sleets, took the baby to the hospital, where the child underwent emergency surgery. The child survived, but does have permanent scarring.

Sleets was convicted of attempted murder and related counts in April, and he was sentenced Thursday to serve 26 to 52 years in prison. The judge called Sleets “an extreme danger to society.”