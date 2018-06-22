Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was arrested during a protest along the Parkway East in response to the police-involved shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. by East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld.

The protest started in front of the East Pittsburgh Police Station around 6 p.m.

Organizers moved their cry for justice for Rose to the scene of where he was gunned down.

The crowd, as many as 1,000 people at its peak, moved onto Route 30 and then to the Parkway East, where they shut it down in both directions.

Police officers from various municipalities, including state police, were on the highway. Some were in riot gear.

Around 2 a.m. police warned the crowd to disperse in five minutes or face arrest. Police began moving slowly toward the protestors from either end of the closed Parkway East. At that time, there were about 40 demonstrators still remaining.

State police say Ciora Thomas was arrested. She said she was willing to be arrested to protest Rose’s death.

On her Facebook page, Thomas posted, “I cant afford to give up! Too much at stake! I can’t leave when everyone else has to! Too much at stake! I gotta stand and keep standing! Black transwomen have no choice but to keep fighting even when our backs are against the pavement! Black transwomen been battling for us all! I’m no different! The tears won’t stop but will they ever while protecting black lives? This fight is not over even if I have to be arrested 100 times!”

By the time she was processed at the scene, state police say her ride had already left. As a result, officers gave her a courtesy ride home.

The Parkway East reopened to traffic around 3 a.m.