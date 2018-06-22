Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ketel Marte’s two-out single in the 13th inning led the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Marte’s liner into center field off Tyler Glasnow (1-2) scored Jon Jay from second base as the NL West-leading Diamondbacks won for the fourth time in five games. Jay walked to start the rally, then advanced to second on a two-out wild pitch before Marte followed an intentional walk to David Peralta with his winning hit.

Andrew Chafin (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning for the win, and T.J. McFarland notched the first save of his six-year career with a perfect 13th.

The game was scoreless until both teams scored an unearned run in the 11th following a pitcher’s duel between Arizona’s Patrick Corbin and Pittsburgh’s Ivan Nova.

Corbin and Nova were nearly flawless as neither allowed a run and gave up just three hits. Nova pitched eight innings, while Corbin went seven.

Corbin’s 12 strikeouts matched his career high set April 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the left-hander had a stretch in which he set down 13 hitters in a row between the first and fifth innings. He had allowed a combined 10 runs in 11 1/3 innings in his previous two starts.

Nova struck out eight and retired his last 12 batters. In three starts since being activated from the disabled list, Nova has permitted only one run in 19 2/3 innings after missing a little more than two weeks with a sprained right ring finger.

In the top of the 11th, Jake Lamb scored from second base on catcher Elias Diaz’s wild throw. Diaz fielded Marte’s two-out chopper and threw to the foul side of the first-base bag for a two-base error.

The Pirates tied it the bottom of the inning when Lamb, the third baseman, bounced a throw when he tried to force Gregory Polanco at home with the bases loaded and one out on a grounder by Starling Marte.

The error pinned Brad Boxberger with his fourth blown save in 20 chances, but he prevented further damage by striking out David Freese and getting Diaz to ground out.

It was the first time the Pirates had a runner in scoring position since the first inning. They put runners on first and second in the 12th, but Josh Harrison hit an inning-ending pop out.

The Diamondbacks got a runner to third base in the third, fifth, ninth and 10th innings, but failed to convert.

Rookie outfielder Austin Meadows had two of the Pirates’ four hits and is 8 for 18 in his last five games, raising his batting average to .347 through 29 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (strained right oblique) is scheduled to make his third rehab start Monday, pitching for Triple-A Reno. … RHP Randall Delgado (strained left oblique) made his third rehab appearance for Reno on Thursday night and allowed two runs, one earned, and one hit in 1 2/3 innings with four strikeouts while throwing 34 pitches. He had pitched a combined 2 2/3 scoreless innings in his first two games.

Pirates: C Francisco Cervelli was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list and C Jacob Stallings was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. Cervelli left the Pirates’ against the Cubs at Chicago on June 9 in the fourth inning after being struck on the helmet and left side of his jaw by a foul tip off the bat of Jason Heyward. Cervelli passed the concussion protocol and played in six more games, but began feeling symptoms Thursday night late in the Pirates’ 9-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (6-5, 3.90 ERA) is 3-1 in four June starts despite a 4.63 ERA and 7-4 with a 4.91 ERA in 12 career starts against the Pirates.

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (2-2, 3.68) is 0-2 with a 6.46 ERA in three starts in June.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)