PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are currently reviewing video which reportedly shows Antwon Rose firing a gun during a drive-by shooting just minutes before he was shot and killed by police officer Michael Rosfeld.

According to police, officers initially responded to a shots fired called on Kirkpatrick Avenue in North Braddock. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen.

The shooter fired nine .40-caliber founds at the victim from a vehicle. The victim returned fire and struck the vehicle with multiple rounds.

Sources tell KDKA-TV’s Jon Delano that surveillance video appears to show Rose was the shooter in that incident. Allegheny County Police deny the video shows Rose firing the weapon.

Police spotted what they believed was the same car on Grandview Avenue in East Pittsburgh a short time later. The car had bullet holes in the rear windows.

While East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was detaining the driver, two passengers ran from the car, including Rose. The officer opened fire and Rose was struck by multiple rounds.

Police found two weapons inside the vehicle, but none on Rose’s person. However, sources say Rose had a magazine in his pocket. It is unclear if the magazine was empty or not.

Sources also say gun residue was found on Rose’s hand.

Meanwhile, Officer Rosfeld has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

KDKA-TV previously learned that Rosfeld was only sworn in about 90 minutes before the fatal shooting, but he had been on duty in East Pittsburgh for three weeks and has been an officer elsewhere in the region since 2011.