WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Donald Trump, Federal Disaster Aid, Gov. Tom Wolf, Landslides, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor is asking for federal help to address costs and damage from heavy rains that caused landslides in the Pittsburgh area earlier this year.

Gov. Tom Wolf wrote Friday to President Donald Trump to say the series of storms in western Pennsylvania in February, March and April has stretched state resources.

Wolf is asking for a major disaster declaration and supplemental federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

greenleaf street landslide Gov. Wolf Requests Federal Disaster Aid After Severe Weather, Landslides

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dave Colabine)

Officials put state and local government costs from the damage at $22 million.

The letter says there were more than 50 embankment failures and landslides in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Fifty-three roadways were severely damaged or destroyed.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch