HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor is asking for federal help to address costs and damage from heavy rains that caused landslides in the Pittsburgh area earlier this year.

Gov. Tom Wolf wrote Friday to President Donald Trump to say the series of storms in western Pennsylvania in February, March and April has stretched state resources.

Wolf is asking for a major disaster declaration and supplemental federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Officials put state and local government costs from the damage at $22 million.

The letter says there were more than 50 embankment failures and landslides in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Fifty-three roadways were severely damaged or destroyed.

