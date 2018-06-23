Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Woodland Hills School District is hosting he funeral for former student Antwon Rose II on Monday.

The service will take place at 11 a.m. at the district’s Intermediate School at 7600 Evans Street.

The services are open to the family, friends and students. The media and protestors will not be permitted on the grounds of the school.

