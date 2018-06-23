WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A man died after a drive-by shooting in Arlington Heights on Friday night.

Police told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that two men were walking in the 2900 block of Arlington Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when one of the men was shot at least once in the head.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he later died. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Frederick John Shields, of Homestead.

According to the Post-Gazette, the man Shields was walking with was struck by a vehicle, but it’s unclear if that incident was related to the shooting. The man suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

No further information has been released.

