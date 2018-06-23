Comments
SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Sharon Police are investigating a homicide after finding a dead body in a car early Saturday morning.
The police were called to the 100 block of South Myers Avenue around 3 a.m. about reports of a suspicious vehicle.
After officers arrived, they found a deceased male in the vehicle. The case is being investigated as a homicide, and the victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of the family.
The investigation is ongoing.
