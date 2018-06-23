Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Gandalf

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

If you’re a Tolkien Fan, you can probably guess how Gandalf got his name. This rabbit’s shaggy fur resembles the long hair and beard of Gandalf from “The Lord of the Rings.” This rabbit is practically magic. He’s an active and curious rabbit who loves to explore the world around him. Like most rabbits, he’s not a fan of loud noises, and would a perfect fit for a quiet home. If you are looking for a sweet and soft young rabbit come meet with Gandalf today!

To find out more about how to adopt Gandalf, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Ben & Tabitha

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi! I’m Tabitha. I am under a year old. I am very lovable and friendly and will make someone a great cat!

To find out more about how to adopt Tabitha, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Ben is a very handsome guy! He likes going for walks with the volunteers but is very strong. Most of the dogs he is fine with, but would do best to meet your dog if interested in adopting him. He was just visiting with people at a fundraising event and did well. Ben came to us as a stray so we do not know his prior history.

To find out more about how to adopt Ben, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Fetty

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Poor Fetty was abandoned at a home in New Kensington. But that doesn’t stop him from being the sweetheart that he is! This 2-year-old Terrier mix can be shy at times, but he enjoys nothing more than being close to people. Fetty walks well on leash and will give you tons of kisses as long as you let him!

Fetty could probably go into a home with other animals (dog or cat) as long as he was introduced properly. If you are willing to take the time to get to know this sweet guy, we know you’ll fall in love!

To find out more about how to adopt Fetty, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24