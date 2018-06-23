Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are conflicting reports related to the investigation into Tuesday’s police shooting of an unarmed teenager, 17-year-old Antwon Rose, of Rankin, in East Pittsburgh. In the interest of full transparency, KDKA wants to acknowledge the differences in those reports.

High level police sources tell KDKA there is video that appears to show Antwon Rose firing a gun in North Braddock minutes before he was shot and killed in East Pittsburgh Tuesday night. Police sources also tell KDKA gunshot residue was found on Rose’s hands. County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough, in a written statement issued Friday night, disputes both of those reports.

Looking at the timeline of events: police were called out 8:27 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a drive-by shooting in North Braddock. One man was wounded in that shooting. Sources tell KDKA there is a video that appears to show Rose firing a gun in that incident.

DA Stephen Zappala said Friday videos do exist, but didn’t say what was on them.

“There’s video from a bus, there’s video from a stationary camera. It’s good evidence. And it explains exactly what happened in North Braddock,” Zappala told reporters.

Around 8:40 Tuesday night, approximately 13 minutes after the initial call to North Braddock, East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld pulled over a car that matched the description of the one involved in the drive-by in North Braddock. The car had evidence of gunshots, and the back window appeared to be shattered. The driver cooperated with police orders to step out of the vehicle. But Rose and another man in the back seat of the car got out and ran. Video shot by a neighbor on her cell phone shows Rosfeld opening fire. Rose was shot three times as he ran away. He died later at the hospital. The second man got away and still has not been found.

The driver of the car was questioned by police. Sources tell KDKA that man was a jitney driver who claimed to have nothing to do with either incident. Police later released him, something that the DA talked about with reporters on Friday.

“I’m not sure it was a good idea to have released him,” Zappala told reporters. “When we have all the evidence, it may be appropriate to charge him.”

KDKA’s sources first told KDKA that investigators found two guns in the jitney, something Allegheny County Police later acknowledged. Our sources also told KDKA that while no weapons were found on Rose, police did find an empty 9mm ammunition clip in his pocket, something District Attorney Zappala later acknowledged.

Here is where the reports diverge: KDKA’s sources say that gunshot residue was found on Rose’s hands, which county police dispute. County officials also dispute reports of video that appears to show Rose firing shots.

“While ACPD does have a video showing the North Braddock incident, that video does not show Antwon Rose firing a gun,” wrote McDonough in the Friday press release. “The information about gunshot residue is also false. Crime Lab reports are still pending and have not yet been issued.”

The release said the District Attorney also concurred. The release also cautioned the media from reporting information from what it called unverified sources.

“We share your interest in providing answers to the many questions in our community, and are working expeditiously to gather all of the available information and detail so that it can be reviewed, and answers provided. We are not releasing additional information at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation, and ask for your cooperation and understanding of what we require as police to complete the independent investigation of this incident,” wrote McDonough in the Friday press release.

After County Police issued their statement Friday night, KDKA once again talked to our law enforcement sources, who re-confirmed the information they provided to KDKA.

KDKA recognizes that this is a sensitive time for both police and members of the community. We will continue to present information as we know it, when we know it, and we will continue to do so until the incident is fully investigated and police and the District Attorney decide on any further course of action.

Superintendent McDonough Statement on Info from “Police Sources:”