PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Officials in western Pennsylvania say another in a series of landslides over the past few months has brought down several telephone poles and utility lines in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Allegheny County officials said in a Twitter post Saturday that the landslide in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood closed one lane of a road in the area.

Trees were down on some wires and cars near the intersection of routes 88 and 51. Duquesne Light was on the scene to clear the trees.

tree1 Landslide Topples Telephone Poles, Utility Lines In Overbrook

Photo Credit: KDKA

The inbound lanes of Sawmill Run Boulevard (Route 51 North) was down to one lane between Stewart Avenue and Library Road, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department. The ramp onto Library Road off Route 51 was also closed. The lane restriction and closure will remain in place until further notice.

As a precaution, three adults and a child were evacuated from a nearby apartment.

Massive rains that inundated roads and hillsides in the region earlier this year have caused multiple landslides, endangering dozens of structures.

