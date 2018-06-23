Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Officials in western Pennsylvania say another in a series of landslides over the past few months has brought down several telephone poles and utility lines in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Allegheny County officials said in a Twitter post Saturday that the landslide in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood closed one lane of a road in the area.

Pittsburgh (Overbrook): Landslide at 2500 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51) brought down several telephone poles and utility lines. One lane of Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51) inbound is closed in the area. Responders are at the scene; utility has been notified. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 23, 2018

Trees were down on some wires and cars near the intersection of routes 88 and 51. Duquesne Light was on the scene to clear the trees.

The inbound lanes of Sawmill Run Boulevard (Route 51 North) was down to one lane between Stewart Avenue and Library Road, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department. The ramp onto Library Road off Route 51 was also closed. The lane restriction and closure will remain in place until further notice.

As a precaution, three adults and a child were evacuated from a nearby apartment.

Massive rains that inundated roads and hillsides in the region earlier this year have caused multiple landslides, endangering dozens of structures.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)