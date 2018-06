Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEVILLE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Smoke could be seen billowing from a home on Neville Island after a fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews rushed to the 7000 block of Grand Avenue around 2 p.m. Residents inside were able to get out safely.

Fire officials say the home was seriously damaged.

It appears the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause has not officially been determined.

Fire crews say the heat made fighting the fire difficult.