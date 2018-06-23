Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – After the Pittsburgh Penguins drafted 5-foot-10, 178-pound right-handed defenseman Calen Addison was their first pick in the draft on Saturday – pick 53 – they made a trade to get Swedish forward Filip Hallander with the 58th overall pick.

Addison, of the WHL’s Lethbridge Hurricanes, was ranked 30th by NHL Central Scouting among North American players and 21st overall by the Red Line Report heading into the weekend.

“I’m an offensive defenseman, Addison told the Pengins website. “I like to bring the puck from the back, make a good first pass, and join into the rush. I like to be creative on all three zones of the ice – make things happen out there. I like to have fun out there.”

The 18-year-old scored 11 goals and added 54 assists last season, finishing behind only teammate and Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive, who had 92 points.

Battles hard in front of the net? Hallander sounds like another Swede we know…https://t.co/9CkdRKqXmJ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 23, 2018

The Penguins were able to get Hallander after trading up, sending the Colorado Avalanche their 64th and 146th overall picks in exchange for the 58th overall pick.

Hallander is a 6-foot-2, 188-pound left-handed shooter. Last season, in one of Sweden's top pro leagues, the then 17 year old scored nine goals and 11 points in 40 games.

With the 129th selection, the Penguins took center Justin Almeida. Almeida had 43 goals and 55 assists in 72 games with Moose Jaw of the WHL.

You've got a strong scorer @penguins fans! Almeida had 98 points (43G-55A)

in 72 games this season for the @MJWARRIORS! #NHLDraft #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/Sbp8WwfTNH — The WHL (@TheWHL) June 23, 2018

The Penguins then took center Liam Gorman from St. Sebastian's School With the 177th overall pick before trading their 7th round pick to the Vegas in exchange for the Golden Knights' seventh-rounder in 2019.