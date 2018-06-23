WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Calen Addison, Filip Hallander, Local TV, NHL Draft, Pittsburgh Penguins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – After the Pittsburgh Penguins drafted 5-foot-10, 178-pound right-handed defenseman Calen Addison was their first pick in the draft on Saturday – pick 53 – they made a trade to get Swedish forward Filip Hallander with the 58th overall pick.

Addison, of the WHL’s Lethbridge Hurricanes, was ranked 30th by NHL Central Scouting among North American players and 21st overall by the Red Line Report heading into the weekend.

“I’m an offensive defenseman, Addison told the Pengins website. “I like to bring the puck from the back, make a good first pass, and join into the rush. I like to be creative on all three zones of the ice – make things happen out there. I like to have fun out there.”

The 18-year-old scored 11 goals and added 54 assists last season, finishing behind only teammate and Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive, who had 92 points.

The Penguins were able to get Hallander after trading up, sending the Colorado Avalanche their 64th and 146th overall picks in exchange for the 58th overall pick.

calen addison Penguins Trade Up To Claim Two In Second Round Of Draft

Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Hallander is a 6-foot-2, 188-pound left-handed shooter. Last season, in one of Sweden's top pro leagues, the then 17 year old scored nine goals and 11 points in 40 games.

With the 129th selection, the Penguins took center Justin Almeida. Almeida had 43 goals and 55 assists in 72 games with Moose Jaw of the WHL.

The Penguins then took center Liam Gorman from St. Sebastian's School With the 177th overall pick before trading their 7th round pick to the Vegas in exchange for the Golden Knights' seventh-rounder in 2019.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch